Len Rome’s Local Health-Is Alzheimer’s hereditary?

(WYTV)- Alzheimer’s disease is progressive.

It’s relentless as it destroys memory and other important mental functions.



If someone in your family has Alzheimer’s, what’s the risk that you’re going to get it?

There is an inherited form of the disease called familial Alzheimer’s disease. People with this rare, genetic form of Alzheimer’s have a 50-50 chance of getting the disease, often at an early age, say, in their 40s or 50s.

These sporadic cases tend to happen after age 65. So, even if you don’t have a known genetic link, but do have relatives with Alzheimer’s disease, your risk could be double or triple that of the general population. It’s about 1 in 10.



How can you reduce your risk?



You can try moderate exercise; brain games; socialize; and eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean sources of protein.

Again, familial Alzheimer’s is rare but nonetheless, if Alzheimer’s runs in your family, do whatever you can to stay as healthy as possible. Good advice for anyone.