Len Rome’s Local Health: Innovative fertility option for women

(WYTV) – It seems as though surgeons can transplant almost anything these days.

The doctors at the Cleveland Clinic helped a Pennsylvania woman become a new mom.

Thirty-one year old Michelle, was born with no uterus. She could never bear a child. She felt she and her husband, Rich, could adopt, but she heard about a possible uterus transplant from a donor who had died, looked into it and doctors said she was a good candidate.

“We are basically placing a new uterus into a woman and this will allow them to um become pregnant and carry a child of their own,” said transplant surgeon Dr. Cristiano Quintini.

Michelle had a 14 hour uterus transplant at the Cleveland Clinic and, after six months recovering at home, became pregnant.

Michelle said that to know somebody else’s uterus helped her have a baby was the best thing in the world. The Cleveland Clinic has done eight uterus transplants since 2016 and delivered two babies born from a deceased donor uterus.