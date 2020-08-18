Len Rome’s Local Health: Injuries from electric scooters

They can go faster than you might think

(WYTV) – You’ve probably heard about Simon Cowell recovering from a broken back after an electric scooter accident. He tweeted, “These things go fast.”

Electric scooters, or “e-scooters,” have become popular the past few years. Unfortunately, the rate of injuries from e-scooters is climbing. It’s nearly tripled in the last four years.

It’s best to make sure that if you’re driving one of these things, you have a driver’s license, you know what you’re doing and you know the rules of the road.

“Make sure that the area around you is clear,” said Dr. Tom Walters, with the Cleveland Clinic. “You’re watching traffic, for pedestrians and also highly advise against operating these when you’re under the influence.”

The American Medical Association says most riders were likely to hurt their heads, then arms and legs.

The most common types of injuries were fractures, contusions, abrasions and lacerations.

An electric scooter may seem harmless, but it’s important to remember they can go faster than you might think. Just play it safe and be aware of your surroundings.