(WYTV)- Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic inflammation of your digestive tract.

You might have frequent diarrhea, weight loss, abdominal pain, and fatigue. Let’s see if a new diet can help.

Inflammatory bowel disease comes in two types: Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Colitis tends to involve only the colon and can be more superficial. Crohn’s disease can impact anything in the intestine. How about a change in diet?

“The right diet is probably different for each individual, based on the type of ibd that they have, the location of their disease, whether they’ve had surgeries or other complications,” said Dr. Amanda Johnson of the Mayo Clinic.

You’ll want to focus on fresh fruits and vegetables, and whole grains and avoid ultra-processed foods, added sugars, and animal fats. And drink plenty of fluid.

Your diet will not replace medical treatment. We have effective treatment options, so it is important to work with your doctor.

There is no cure for inflammatory bowel disease and no exact cause, but researchers are looking at genes and the environment playing roles in this chronic disease.