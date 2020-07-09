Len Rome’s Local Health: Improving your immune system

(WYTV) – When it comes to boosting your own immunity to diseases–this virus, that bacteria–nothing beats healthy habits.

But it’s going to take time. You can’t really improve your immune system overnight.

So, how do you get started?

You can look at the foods you eat.

“If we look at specific foods, there have been studies on fiber. So, getting foods that have enough fiber have helped with immune function. Getting enough greens; greens in particular seem to be kind of a magic elixir for helping that immune system stay in tip-top shape,” said Kristin Kirkpatrick, registered dietician.

Maintaining a healthy weight is another way to boost your immune system.

Try this: eat all your meals and snacks within an eight to ten-hour window each day and see if you don’t trim down.

Try to get enough sleep and go easy on the alcohol. It can affect your sleep habits.

In addition to upsetting your sleep, too much alcohol can have an effect on your weight, your liver and your overall health.