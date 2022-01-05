Len Rome’s Local Health: Improper video game posture could lead to neck, back pain

(WYTV)- New year, maybe a new video game or two for the kids, a fun way to stay entertained, but also a great way to ruin their posture.

The kids can sit and play for hours. So it’s up to moms and dads to make sure their children are taking regular breaks. Otherwise it could lead to neck pain or back pain.

“We have continued to see more neck-based injuries typically because everyone is on their phone like this, everyone is typically playing like this or ergonomics with screen height. We see neck pain, we see a lot of back pain as well, headaches,” said Drew Dchwartz, DC at the Cleveland Clinic.

So get your children moving from time to time. And don’t forget about posture. If you’re going to sit for a long time, it’s best to use some kind of supportive office chair, rather than a sofa you sink into.

That adds no support.

If your child starts to complain of pain or discomfort for an extended period of time, set up a visit with the pediatrician. Don’t let it get serious.