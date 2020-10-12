Len Rome’s Local Health: Importance of getting flu shot during pandemic

While we do not yet have a vaccine for the coronavirus, we do have a flu vaccine

(WYTV) – We can’t stress this enough at this time of year — the coronavirus and the flu will be hard to tell apart.

They are both dangerous respiratory diseases and they both have similar symptoms.

You need a test to be able to tell the difference, so doctors recommend the first thing you do is roll up your sleeves for the flu vaccine.

“We know that hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized because of influenza and it is preventable with vaccine,” said Dr. Susan Rehm, with the Cleveland Clinice. “Get the vaccine. It doesn’t take long and that’s one of the best things you can do to protect yourself.”

While we do not yet have a vaccine for the coronavirus, we do have a flu vaccine and special medications that can lessen how severe your flu is and how long it can last if you do catch it.

These medicines are called antivirals and they can also reduce the risk of flu complications such as pneumonia.

There are several antivirals being looked at now for COVID-19, but they’re not available for use at home.