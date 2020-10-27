Len Rome’s Local Health: Hypertension in young adults

The American Medical Association tells us that a large number of Americans between the ages of 18 and 44 aren't even aware that they have high blood pressure

(WYTV) – Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a big risk factor for heart disease and other major health issues.

The American Medical Association tells us that a large number of Americans between the ages of 18 and 44 aren’t even aware that they have high blood pressure.

If you want to talk about heart disease, stroke, visual problems or kidney failure, a regular blood pressure screening for all ages is vital.

Otherwise, hypertension can be a ticking time bomb in young adults.

“Many times, younger adults have no idea what their blood pressure is, and so, people will come in and have a significantly elevated blood pressure that’s probably been elevated for several years. Although they may feel fine, down the road it could cause them significant health issues,” said Barbara Ruddy from Mayo Clinic.

Some diseases may not show up for decades after blood pressure starts to build, but they can and do affect health in the later years.

See your doctor to get an accurate blood pressure reading.