(WYTV) – Our body’s immune system protects us against bacteria, viruses, toxins and other nasty things.

When it’s working, you may not notice it, but when it’s weakened, you will.

Family medicine physicians tell us that our immune systems require care and there is no magic cure.

Dr. Stephen McMullan from The Mayo Clinic said it’s not something we can give a lasting boost overnight, so don’t rush to the cabinet for pills or powders.

“I think a misconception is that there’s supplements or products out there that can really boost the immune system. Unfortunately, they haven’t really had robust evidence that they’re highly effective,” he said.

Think about long-term adjustments to your lifestyle:

A diet that includes lean proteins

Seven to nine hours of sleep nightly

Daily exercise

Eliminate stress in your life, as much as possible.

These things can help you stay healthy through any seasonal illnesses we have.

And by doing that, you’ll reduce the risk for certain diseases such as high blood pressure, heart disease, strokes, cancer and diabetes.