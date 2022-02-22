(WYTV)- A new survey from the Cleveland Clinic says most us of know if heart disease runs in our families, but some do little or nothing about it.

And about a third of us believe there’s nothing they can do to reduce their risk if mom or dad or grandpa had heart trouble, even if it killed them. But that’s not the case.

“If you have a family history of heart disease that doesn’t mean that you are going to get the heart problem. On the contrary, if you have family history, you should investigate why you have the heart problem, or can get the heart problem, and you prevent it if you have the proper treatment at the right time,” said Dr. Samir Kapadia of the Cleveland Clinic.

The survey shows 40 percent of people who have lost a family member to heart disease have never been screened for the condition and that jumps to 54 percent among millennials. High cholesterol and diabetes are good examples of hereditary conditions that we can manage through diet, lifestyle, and medication before they cause heart problems.

We can even identify and treat genetic heart issues thanks to medical advancements. Don’t let a family history discourage you.