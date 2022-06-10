(WYTV)- We’re going to the doctor’s this morning.

Maybe you have an appointment, or maybe something urgent has come up.

Getting the right treatment and answers to your questions starts one on one, a good conversation.

When it comes to making the most of your visit to your doctor, the details about how you’re feeling are important. You might provide some insights that could be very helpful to your doctor. Speak up, use plain language.

You may want to make a timeline of important events. When did a certain symptom first appear?

“It’s best to talk to your doctor just like you’re talking to a family member or a friend. Don’t feel like you need to use medical terminology or understand medical terminology to make it through your visit,” said Dr. Ashley Pena.

Have you taken any medications and how did your body respond? This should not be the first time your care team hears about certain topics. Do not wait to describe new developments in your condition or ask questions about medications.

And remember the doctor said talk like you’re talking to a friend? If you’re nervous or not sure, consider bringing a friend or family member to your appointment.