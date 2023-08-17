(WYTV)- Americans eat a lot of food every year, and we also throw away a lot of it, around 80 billion pounds each year.

Keep in mind: the less food to waste, the more money you save.

A survey from the American Dairy Association finds that nine in ten Americans admit to throwing away food, more than a third of what they bring home. The key to reducing waste is to keep food fresh for as long as possible. Organize your fridge.

Bring older food to the front to use it first, and don’t put your milk in the refrigerator door.

“Constantly opening and closing the refrigerator will actually warm that milk up. so what you want to do with that milk is put it towards the back of the refrigerator where it’s cold on a bottom shelf,” said Karen Bakies.

Most people throw away food because it’s past its expiration date and they weren’t sure it was safe to eat. If you think you can’t use it right away, you might be able to freeze it. Remember: the average family of four throws away about two thousand dollars worth of food each year.

That’s like walking into your kitchen with four bags of groceries and before you can even get in the door you take one of those bags and toss it in the trash. The U.S. Department of Agriculture offers plenty of information on how to store and save food.

