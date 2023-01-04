(WYTV) – It’s early January. How are you holding up? Still following that resolution you made to exercise hours each and every day?

A new year can be a great time to kick-start a new, healthier routine, but the reality is most people, while they may have great intentions, end up ditching their New Year’s resolutions within the first two weeks. Sound familiar?

“I’m going to exercise. I’m going to exercise two hours a day that lasts about a week or two and then it goes downhill. No one is perfect,” said Dr. Donald Hensrud, a physician with the Mayo Clinic.

Go into this new year with the right attitude. Instead of focusing on a certain weight goal, see it as an opportunity to eat better or move more often.

Working out or eating a more healthful diet can become part of a lifestyle. The first steps towards weight management, for example, can be overwhelming, complex and stressful but it doesn’t have to be. Plan for it. If you don’t, you may have whatever’s available and you may not make good choices.