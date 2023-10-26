(WYTV)- As the weather cools down, we will see more cases of the flu, COVID, yes, that’s still hanging around, and other viruses.

Can we keep them away?

“When those viruses start to act together, as we were concerned about the ‘tripledemic’ last year, our hospitals can fill up with a lot of sick people and that can overwhelm the system. So, we want to make sure that we are protecting ourselves not only from getting sick but also getting hospitalized from each and every one of those viruses,” said Dr. Kristin Englund of the Cleveland Clinic.

And you may want to get vaccinated for each of the viruses if you’re eligible. Right now, the RSV vaccine is available for pregnant women, and it goes on in their bodies to protect their newborns. The flu vaccine and the latest COVID-19 vaccine are also available.

Both Moderna and Pfizer offer new versions of the covid vaccine, which covers the latest mutation.