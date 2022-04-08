(WYTV)- Most of us spend a third of our lives either asleep or resting, so we might as well do it right.

A good night’s sleep can often depend on how you’re lying in bed.

On your back, on your side, on your tummy? What’s best? Back-sleepers find it comfortable, because they’re not putting weight on their joints.

But sleeping on your back may not be good for you, especially if you have sleep apnea.

“Sleeping on the back means that your tongue and jaw can fall down and crowd your airway. And many people snore more on their back,” said Dr. Lois Krahn of the Mayo Clinic.”

Sleeping on your stomach helps keep the airway open, but it can put a strain on your spine and neck.

Side sleeping helps prevent the airway from collapsing, it can cut snoring and it’s good during

pregnancy, especially in the last trimester. And sleeping on the left side is best during pregnancy because it keeps pressure off internal organs and promotes healthy blood flow.

The Sleep Foundation says sleeping on your side is best for people with neck and back pain, especially if they place a small pillow between the knees.