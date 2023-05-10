(WYTV)- Do you struggle with sore, achy muscles and joints?

Sounds like a commercial for some cream, doesn’t it?

We’re not selling anything, but we’d like you to buy into this.

Try healing yourself first before reaching for medicine. Doctors remind us there are three things you can try to ease common aches and pains. First, they recommend heat.

Heating pads can send heat penetrating deep into joints, increasing blood flow and reducing discomfort. Then try loosening up your muscles that get too tight, such as your neck. Stretching tight muscles brings back the needed blood flow.

“If we can get the heat to help penetrate those areas where you have pain, you have increased blood flow; those ligaments, tendons, connective tissue loosens up back to a lengthened state instead of a tightened state. So, you tend to have less pressure on a joint, so then you tend to feel better,” said Dr. Andrew Bang of the Cleveland Clinic.

And third, tighten up overstretched muscles. Sitting all day may overstretch the mid-back and cause pain, so squeeze your shoulder blades together.

Remember this: ‘motion is lotion’, if you keep moving, you’ll have less pain.