(WYTV)- Many of us now have a little soreness in our knee or our elbow that we notice when we exercise, even more so when we reach a certain age.

A new national survey finds many Americans would rather fight through the pain than stop to deal with it.

Orthopedic specialists hear that a lot. That survey we mentioned finds that nearly one in five Americans often feels pain when working out and about the same number say they continue to work through the pain rather than resting to heal.

“Somebody who has pain that they’ve been dealing with for a long time, they can’t seem to pinpoint it and are afraid to hear the words that, “oh, you’re going to need surgery. I think there’s a lot more options out there than just that,” said Dr. George Eldayrie.

While surgery may be the best option for severe injuries, there are plenty of non-surgical treatments to explore with your doctor. They may include physical therapy or injections to reduce inflammation and promote healing, such as corticosteroids and platelet-rich plasma, with ultrasound making sure they go to the right spot.

Yes, you have options but you may need surgery for injuries that have progressed and have to be repaired or reconstructed. And many surgeries today are less invasive and recovery shorter and easier than ever.