Len Rome’s Local Health: How often do you drink alcohol?

Using alcohol to celebrate or relieve stress is a practice as old as mankind

(WYTV) – Life has changed dramatically since March.

We all had to stay at home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and when the bars closed, at home drinking went up.

Using alcohol to celebrate or relieve stress is a practice as old as mankind, it’s also a coping mechanism.

So if you are closing your computer at the end of a work day and reaching for the liquor cabinet, you’re not alone.

Dr. Victor Karpyak says, however, you can’t have too much.

“If it becomes three or four drinks today and it is again three or four drinks tomorrow, we start to hit above the week long threshold, and this is what needs to be an alarming sign.”

Doctors recommend no more than 14 drinks per week and no more than four drinks at any one time for men; women should have no more than seven drinks per week and no more than three drinks at any one time.

Drink more and it could be a potential sign of alcohol abuse.

So next time you want to reach for a cold one, consider reaching out to a friend, instead.

We’re familiar with the fact that alcohol ruins our livers but, long term, it could hurt our brains, too.