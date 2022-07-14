(WYTV)- How many of our children spend hours on social media scrolling through video after video?

What’s it doing to their attention span?

The Cleveland Clinic is trying to answer that question. The more you stare at a screen, the fewer face to face interactions you have. The American Academy of Pediatrics says kids under four should have no more than one hour of screen time a day, while older kids should have no more than two.

“Limiting access is certainly the only way that I know of. All the conversations and lecturing of a child is not going to do a thing because the captivation of screens is far more powerful than anything a parent is going to say,” Dr. Michael Manos of the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital.

There is no concrete evidence showing that regularly scrolling through videos on social media can impact a child’s attention span long-term. But in the short-term, it could make it harder for them to concentrate in class or complete an assignment, which they think is boring.

If your child is throwing tantrums when you take away his phone or tablet, it might be worth talking with a professional.