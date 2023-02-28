(WYTV)- Getting a good night’s sleep is important, we hope you did last night.

But exactly how much sleep do you need?

The American Heart Association just added sleep to its checklist for improving and maintaining your heart health.

When it comes to sleep, it turns out quantity is just as important as quality. Heart experts say there is an ideal number of hours your heart needs.

“The reason why is studies have shown if you sleep less than seven hours a day, you have a higher cardiovascular risk or a risk for heart disease or stroke,” said Dr. Regis Fernandes of the Mayo Clinic.

Sleep is now on the American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential 8, along with maintaining a healthy weight, not smoking, staying physically active, eating a healthy diet, and controlling your blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar. And as far as the ideal number of hours of sleep your heart needs, the sweet spot is eight hours, minimum seven, maximum nine.

That means eight hours of quality sleep. You have to turn off the TV and cell phones, make the room cool and dark and avoid alcohol. Sweet dreams.