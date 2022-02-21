(WYTV)- So how good, or bad, is chocolate for you? If you’re worried about eating too many sweet treats, we have some advice.

Clinical psychologists say to keep mindful eating in mind. What’s that? That’s eating it slowly and really trying to savor each bite.



It’s also important not to overindulge, which can be tempting, you should eat no more than one ounce a day.

“We have a lot of conflicted feelings about chocolate. On one hand we love it and crave it, but on the other hand we often experience a lot of guilt and concern about eating chocolate,” said Dr. Susan Albers of Cleveland Clinic.

We know that dark chocolate has some nutritional benefits. It can help lower blood pressure and may increase dopamine and endorphins too, which can boost your mood.

Not a solid chocolate lover? Consider chocolate covered strawberries instead. They’re full of antioxidants and Vitamin C.