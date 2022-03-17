(WKBN)- Your kidneys play an important role in your body. They help filter your blood and they make red blood cells.

And while it seems to be fading, the coronavirus is still around.

The virus can put your kidneys at risk. For example, in a more extreme case, you could suffer permanent kidney damage and need dialysis. Or your kidneys could feel stress for a short time and then heal with time.

“Most of the time when they are, when they get the COVID and they have chronic conditions, they end up in the hospital and their respiratory issues are really getting worse, that is when the kidneys get involved,” said Dr. Sevag Demirjian of the Cleveland Clinic.

In mild to moderate cases of covid-19, doctors don’t feel the kidneys are really affected. But that being said, doctors also say you can avoid trouble with a vaccination.

If you’ve just recovered from COVID-19 and are noticing some issues with your kidneys, say you’re not urinating enough, or your legs are swelling or you’re tired all the time, talk to your doctor right away.