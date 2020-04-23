Len Rome’s Local Health: How can you get the most out of your grocery store run?

Dietitians say to skip the supplements and focus on healthy foods

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – We should be staying home as much as possible, which includes limited trips to the grocery store. So, how can you get the most out of your grocery store run?

For starters, dietitians say to skip the supplements and focus on healthy foods to get the most for your money.

Begin your grocery trip with two options in mind: should you buy fresh food or frozen items that will last longer?

“Don’t stress over not being able to get some of your favorite fruits and vegetables right now,” Dr. Kristin Kilpatrick said. “The key is to get any of them.”

Frozen options will last until the next trip to the store, but you can also buy fresh food and freeze the rest as well.

Remember, frozen foods are frozen at their peak ripeness, so they are good, too.