Len Rome’s Local Health: How can we make cancer treatments less stressful?

We’re always trying to come up with new ways to beat cancer, but the treatments can come with side effects and anxiety.

How can we make the treatments less stressful?

Ohio State University’s Lisa Blackburn, an oncology clinical nurse specialist, has developed a different approach.

Some cancer patients receive aromatherapy with essential oils and 30 minutes of foot massage.

Lisa Blackburn says that the results were very promising.

“The experienced reflexologist actually uses pressure points in the foot to treat specific symptoms and to generally relax the patient.”

The patients said their pain was cut by more than half and they required much less pain medication to manage it.

Ohio State wants to use the positive results from the study to expand the program to other patients who are suffering pain and anxiety.