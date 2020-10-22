Len Rome’s Local Health: How are Americans dealing with the pandemic?

Some people have made healthy lifestyle changes since the pandemic began, while others struggle with mental health

(WYTV) – So how are we, as a nation, dealing with this COVID-19 pandemic?

A survey from Parade magazine and the Cleveland Clinic says Americans are getting through it in different ways.

The coronavirus has motivated some people to adopt a better lifestyle, such as eating healthier foods.

“What’s striking is that COVID has brought to attention the underlying risks of being overweight or having a chronic disease and getting very sick,” said Dr. Mark Hyman, with the Cleveland Clinic. “People are paying more attention to their health and they’re spending more time outdoors, they’re sleeping better, they’re eating better, they’re exercising more.”

Despite the stress of COVID-19, the survey also shows 72% of those responding have a positive outlook on the future.