Len Rome’s Local Health: Homemade vs. over-the-counter sunscreen

(WYTV) – Even though we’re a couple of days into fall, the sun will seem warm on our face and the bright winter snow ahead means you may need sun protection on your face outdoors.

Be careful. Researchers at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus studied do-it-yourself sunscreen recipes posted on Pinterest.

The recipes all claimed protection, some up to a sun protection factor (SPF) of 50.

“When we don’t know the effectiveness of homemade sunscreen recipes that have been shown online, we’re taking a risk with our children, with ourselves, and that risk is a really bad sunburn or skin cancer in the future,” Lara McKenzie said.

The Food and Drug Administration closely regulates over-the-counter sunscreens. They must list all ingredients and have a proven level of both UVA and UVB protection.

Stick with regulated products when it comes to your child’s health or safety.