(WYTV)- We could all use a snack from time to time. Too many times and our waistline expands.

Can we snack healthy? Yes, we can. Can we enjoy it? Sure, we can.

Most snack are processed foods and they contain a lot of fat. So dietitians suggest we replace them with homemade substitutes. In other words, put yourself in charge.

“When we make our own foods, we are able to control the portion sizes. We’re controlling those ingredients. So you know how much salt you’re putting in, you know how much fat, how much sugar,” said Cleveland Clinic Registered Dietician Beth Czerwony.

Salsa can be a guilt-free alternative. Make your own using tomato, onion, cilantro and a dash of salt.

You can cut calories and carbs with chickpeas to make a hummus dip for vegetables. And here’s a healthy hack for chicken wings: bake them or grill tenders and top with homemade sauces.

Get creative with an air fryer and some veggies. Other snack ideas include mushroom sliders, thin crust veggie pizza, lettuce wraps, and shrimp.