Len Rome’s Local Health: Holiday heart syndrome

(WYTV) — The weekend following Christmas could leave people with more holiday parties, then New Year’s following on Tuesday, which means more party time.

With more celebrations still to come, people are advised to be mindful of what they eat and drink. Overindulging in holiday food and drink can mean trouble for your health, especially if you have heart problems.

Did you know that some medications you might take to relieve a hangover can put even more stress on your heart?

“They tend to increase your blood pressure too. So, if they increase your blood pressure, some people end up having heart failure because it’s like a vicious cycle,” said Dr. Leslie Cho from the Cleveland Clinic. “So, it’s really important just, just to watch what you’re eating and doing.”

Doctors call the heart trouble people face during the holidays after eating salty food and drinking alcohol the ‘holiday heart syndrome’.

If you know you will have a big dinner, it is recommended to eat a smaller breakfast and lunch.

It is also fine to drink a cocktail, but enjoy it slowly, instead of binge drinking.

If you’ve already had heart failure, keep a close eye on your weight and blood pressure during the holidays.