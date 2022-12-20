(WYTV)- The holiday season is a time of celebration and excess, but too much salt, caffeine and alcohol can lead to what’s called a “holiday heart” and that’s not a good thing.

Add higher blood pressure, too. All that stress on the heart can cause an irregular heartbeat known as atrial fibrillation.

“And, for some people, it feels like their heart is racing out of their chest. Their heart is just beating vigorously. for other folks, they just feel some irregularity, tired, short of breath, just wiped out, no energy,” said Dr. Amy Pollack of the Cleveland Clinic.

And atrial fibrillation can lead to a stroke. If you do feel that your heart is racing, beating too fast, or you’re feeling short of breath, any type of chest discomfort, you really need to get medical help. That doesn’t mean you have to skip the holiday party.

Just go easy on the alcohol, not too many cups of coffee and don’t sprinkle too much salt on your food. Give your heart a holiday.