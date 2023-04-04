(WYTV) – Nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure, but what’s even more concerning, we’re seeing it more and more in pregnant women.

They can have several types during pregnancy. It can be chronic, in other words, she had it all along or gestational hypertension and then preeclampsia. How can she lower her risk?

“Exercise, healthy diet, staying active, trying to be very intentional with your diet,” said Dr. Tosin Goje, a physician at the Cleveland Clinic. “I tell patients you’re not fasting or starving, but you’re taking in more fruits and vegetables, drinking more water, taking long walks.”

Trying to reduce stress is another key point. Goje said that stress has been known to complicate a lot of maternal morbidity, especially in Black women.

The Centers for Disease Control reports high blood pressure in one in every dozen or so pregnancies among women ages 20 to 44.