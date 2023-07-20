(WYTV)- With summer here, it’s important to keep in mind the dangers of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

And if you’re taking certain medications, you may be more at risk.

That’s because some medicines could affect your body’s natural response to hot weather.

For example, certain allergy medicines can interfere with your body’s natural ability to sweat.

“The body responds with the sweating, and the increased heart rate, and the increased blood flow to the skin. There are medications that people may be on because of their medical conditions and this could blunt or stop their body’s natural response. This makes the patients much more at risk for developing heat exhaustion or heatstroke,” said Dr. Patrick McHugh of the Cleveland Clinic.

Here’s another: beta blockers can actually slow down your heart rate and blood flow that’s needed when your body gets overly hot. Diuretics could also bring on an increased risk of heat exhaustion.

Check with your physician and make sure you stay hydrated.