Len Rome’s Local Health: Heat safety

(WYTV) – We’ve had some hot days this summer and hot ones are ahead. Here’s a reminder about the importance of keeping your cool and safe from the virus.

A heat emergency is most common when temperatures rise and the humidity is high, that’s the combination for heat cramps to heat exhaustion, to the most serious, heat stroke.

If you’re looking for heat relief at a public air conditioned spot, remember to also protect yourself from the coronavirus.

“If you’re going to a public place to get into the air conditioning obviously it’s important to follow all local regulations as far as covid and if you’re out in public you should be wearing a mask, you should be social distancing, you should be washing your hands frequently and avoid touching your face,” said Dr. Tom Waters at The Cleveland Clinic.

Anyone who seems confused after spending time in the heat should be cooled down immediately and taken to an emergency department.

Confusion is a sign of heat stroke, which can be life threatening.

You should not be afraid to go to an emergency room because of COVID-19. Hospitals here in the valley have put a number of measures in place to keep patients safe.