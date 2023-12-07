(WYTV) — We want to show you what’s called the Organ Care System, also known as the “heart in a box.” With it, we can expand the heart donor pool and save more lives.

Every second matters as a transplant team races against the clock to provide patients with a lifesaving gift. Typically, doctors take donor hearts from a person who is declared brain-dead but whose heart is still beating.

But with this new system, doctors can revive a donated heart that has stopped beating.

“We now have this new technology that allows us to place the donor hearts into a special machine which delivers blood and controls the temperature to the heart to allow it to start beating,” said Dr. Lisa LeMond, Cardiovascular Medicine, at Mayo Clinic.

It can preserve the donated heart for up to 12 hours, and that means we should be able to expand the donor pool and give hope to more patients waiting for life.

An organization called Donate Life America says that more than 4,000 people in this country are waiting for a new heart.