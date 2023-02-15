(WYTV)- We find congenital heart disease in newborns more than we find any other health problem.

While babies born with this condition are living longer and healthier lives, some may go undiagnosed until they’re grown up.

Congenital heart disease is an abnormality in your heart’s structure, you’re born with it.

These birth defects can alter the way blood flows through your heart and threaten your life without some kind of intervention or surgery.

If you’re pregnant, that’s another worry. Blood volume increases during pregnancy, which can alter the flow, create differences in blood pressure and lead to a potentially dangerous situation. If you have a congenital heart problem talk to your doctor before you become pregnant.

“Many times, (patients) can experience arrhythmias, palpitations, problems with shortness of breath, and all of these symptoms can actually trigger much more consequences in older congenital heart disease populations,” said Dr. Katia Bravo of the Mayo Clinic.

You’ll learn about exercise, stress testing, echocardiography and advanced imaging, everything to keep you and your baby safe.