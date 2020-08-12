Len Rome’s Local Health: Heart damage and coronavirus

The best way to protect your heart from COVID-19 is to keep it healthy and strong

(WYTV) – Every day, we’re learning more about how the coronavirus affects our bodies.

New research suggests it can damage our hearts. German researchers found evidence that the virus can leave scars on the heart muscle or cause it to inflame. The best way to protect your heart from COVID-19 is to keep it healthy and strong.

“It’s very important that patients control their cholesterol, their diabetes, try and exercise and don’t smoke, all the usual things but that we all know have become incredibly difficult in the COVID-19 era. And I think particularly important that patients continue to get the medical care that’s necessary,” said Dr. Paul Cremer, a Cleveland Clinic physician.

Doctors suspect that any injury to the heart muscle is ‘collateral damage’ from the inflammation that the virus can cause all over the body.

Doctors suspect that any injury to the heart muscle is ‘collateral damage’ from the inflammation that the virus can cause all over the body.

The evidence of inflammation lingered more than two months after patients recovered from the virus and that surprised doctors.

There was more inflammation than there was scarring, but you don’t want either.