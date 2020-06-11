Len Rome’s Local Health: Heart burn

Several different treatments can help relieve pain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – (WYTV) – Occasional heartburn is common for most people.

We take a little medicine, watch what we eat and watch our lifestyle.

What is heartburn? It’s that pain you can feel under your breastbone, often after eating meals.

Spicy food and other things such as chocolate and mint can bring it on.

Dr. Jeffrey Alexander, of Gastroenterology at the Mayo Clinic, said, “Heartburn and regurgitation are the two hallmark symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease. Some people will feel burning. Some people may just feel pressure or some, like an elephant standing on my chest.”

Regurgitation is the feeling of liquid coming up from the stomach into the chest and sometimes into your mouth.

The treatment starts with basic lifestyle adjustments. Avoid overeating, which is the big trigger, and don’t eat and then lie down.

A second step is taking over-the-counter medication such as an antacid, like Maalox or Tums.

If heartburn and acid reflux are a frequent issue, your doctor might put you on a proton pump inhibitor, which will cut acid production in your stomach for up to 24 hours. The inhibitor are medicines such as Prilosec or Prevacid.