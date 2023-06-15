(WYTV)- School’s out for summer.

How about snacks, are they out, too? What can you feed your kids during the day to keep them feeling full and not reaching for the chips?

Sure, it’s tempting to take a break yourself, let them have cookies or chips or whatever and whenever they want. Don’t do that, Mom and dads should still have some rules.

“I really encourage parents to have set meal and snack times throughout the day. snacks are important and kids can totally have snacks, but it needs to be spaced out every few hours, so their bellies have time to digest and they have time to get hungry before the next meal,” said Jennifer Hyland.

Offer snacks that are nutritionally dense, foods high in protein and fiber. Some snack ideas include an apple with peanut butter, smoothies, homemade popsicles, cheese and crackers, popcorn with peanuts, and whole-grain cereal with milk. Cookies and chips in moderation.

And another benefit to giving kids healthy snacks at a young age is it’ll be easier for them to adapt and carry on those habits as they get older.