Len Rome’s Local Health: Healthy meals with few ingredients

It all comes down to how creativity you're willing to get with your meals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The stay-at-home order requires limited trips to the store, so what do you do if your pantry is a little on the thin side?

It can be challenging to whip up a healthy meal. It’s tempting to go online and watch amazing chefs prepare fancy meals, but it’s not realistic for most of us.

Luckily, you can make a healthy meal with as little as two ingredients.

Kristin Kirkpatrick, R.D., Cleveland Clinic, said, “”I don’t want people to overthink what a meal is.” She continued, “a meal could be, ‘I have some frozen chicken, I’m going to bake that, and I happen to have carrot sticks that were leftover, and I’m going to roast some carrots.”

You can also try using one item for more than one meal. Use half of a sweet potato for morning hash with your eggs, and the rest as a side for dinner.

When you cook more than you’re going to eat, take the remainder of the meal and freeze it for another day.

Getting the most out of your food supply really comes down to creativity. It’s important to learn how not waste food, and it will prove a useful skill when this virus disappears.