(WYTV)- As we age, our bones lose some of their structure.

Osteopenia and osteoporosis are both conditions in which bones become less dense and that means they can break more easily.

Now, what if you need spinal surgery?

Making sure a patient’s bones are as healthy as possible before undergoing spinal surgery can lower the risk of complications. Some surgeries involve attaching screws or other hardware to strengthen and stabilize the spine.

“If you think about putting a screw into drywall or into a stud, there’s a big difference. And so some of the patients with severe bone density issues or severe osteoporosis, their bone is not even drywall, it’s kind of the paper on the drywall. so if we put screws into it, they’ll pull out immediately,” said Dr. Benjamin Elder of the Mayo Clinic.

Neurosurgeons and bone specialists work together to help patients improve bone density before any surgeon touches their spine. It might involve a year of therapy to prevent loose screws. That may mean medicine and lifestyle changes, too.

Such as giving up smoking, these bone density issues are common among those 50 and older.