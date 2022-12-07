(WYTV)- What are you up to this holiday season?

Besides shopping, decorating, spending time with the family, think about volunteering. It’s good for your mental health too!

When you help other people, it activates the reward center in your brain and releases serotonin, dopamine and endorphins, all fun things. That’s why many people often feel better after volunteering.

“Studies have indicated that volunteering is great for your mental health. It has been shown to decrease stress levels, depression, anxiety and boost your overall health and satisfaction with life,” said Susan Albers of the Cleveland Clinic.

Some other benefits include meeting new people, getting in some physical activity and maybe developing a deeper sense of purpose and meaning. It may also give you a new perspective on life.

Volunteering this holiday season, or anytime, doesn’t always have to be something major.

Donating food, taking out someone’s trash or shoveling an older person’s driveway….that’s simple stuff.