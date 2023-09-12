(WYTV)- Take a close look at your child’s head.

September is National Head Lice Prevention Month, a time to understand the signs, the importance of screenings, and the treatments out there.

As kids return to school, they may bring home some unwanted guests in the form of head lice.

The wingless insects spread through close contact and not by jumping or flying. Here’s how to treat it.

“We can start with some over-the-counter medications easily for patients and families to do at home. sometimes those are not effective, however, so patients may need to contact their pediatrician or family physicians for prescription medications and what should already have been tried at home,” said Dr. Tina Ardon of the Mayo Clinic.

Kids may share clothing such as hats or scarves and maybe hairbrushes. While lice bites can cause irritation and infection if left untreated, they carry no severe illness. Having lice is not a sign of poor hygiene or something that parents have done wrong, it can happen to anyone.

However, identifying lice and treating the entire household will help prevent the infestation from coming back.