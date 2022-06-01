(WYTV)- Lung cancer, common. Skin cancer, common.

But what about a cancer that’s growing in your neck, or in your head?

What is your risk for something that affects your tonsils, your soft palate, the base of your tongue?

We are making progress in treating these cancers. In the past, the treatments were not very subtle when it came to head and neck tumors. Often curing the problem meant bringing on long-term side effects, patients came away having trouble eating and swallowing. Today, it’s different.

“More than 90% of the tumors that we see are treated and cured. So the prognosis is good. and we want the treatment effect to be as minimal as possible as that person goes on to live year after year,” said Dr. Eric Moore of the Mayo Clinic.

Now, surgeons can reach tumors through the mouth, they can see their way around and can approach the tumor and take it out without any significant cuts. Once they take out the tumor, the follow up treatments may still include some small amount of radiation therapy or chemotherapy.

You can lower your risk of many head and neck cancers by not smoking and not using smokeless tobacco, by limiting alcohol, using lip balm that contains sunscreen and visiting the dentist regularly.