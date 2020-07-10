Len Rome’s Local Health: Have you sprayed for bugs?

The AMA reminds us that some pest control products may actually hurt our cardiovascular system

(WYTV) – Have you been spraying your house or yard with insecticide to keep the bugs at bay this summer? Just be careful what you use.

The American Medical Association reminds us that some pest control products may actually hurt your cardiovascular system.

Dr. Dennis Bruemmer from The Cleveland Clinic says they may even contain a chemical called pyrethroid.

“We have very sensitive testing, and we find something in the urine that’s not supposed to be there naturally and it tells us, well, we are exposed to insecticides.”

You may find pyrethroid in household and garden pest control products, as well as pet sprays and pet shampoos, lice treatments and mosquito repellents.

Go easy on its use, just to be on the safe side.

You’ll want to limit your exposure to any insecticides when possible and if you can, try non-chemical options for pest control first.