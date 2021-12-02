Len Rome’s Local Health: Have you prepared a living will?

(WYTV) – The holidays are a time when family and friends meet and spend quality time together, but it might also be a good time to consider bringing up the subject of a living will for those older family members.

Dr. Maisha Robinson, a neurologist from the Mayo Clinic, said it’s one of the best gifts you can give your family as an older adult because with a living will, family can honor your wishes and preferences and not worry about making those difficult decisions on their own.

“Selecting a health care surrogate is very important. You want to select somebody, number one, that knows enough about your medical situation to be able to make decisions in the context of those conditions. Number two, you need to select somebody who is actually going to be able to carry out your wishes.”

And, number three, choose someone you can reach quickly.

Talking about it when you’re healthy is vital and get hold of your physician so that everyone’s on the same page, whenever that time comes.

The conversation doesn’t need to be difficult, and there may come a time when your children will be glad you had it.