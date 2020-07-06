Len Rome’s Local Health: Have you had a Stroke?

The number of people coming to emergency rooms in northeastern Ohio with stroke symptoms fell 30% during the virus surge

(WYTV) – How many of us have put off medical care during this virus attack?

Maybe we’ve cancelled appointments and delayed surgeries.

Even some medical emergencies are down.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic, for example, found that the number of people coming to emergency rooms in northeastern Ohio with stroke symptoms fell 30% during the virus surge.

Did stroke cases really diminish or did people just not go for help, afraid of picking up the virus in the hospital?

Dr. Ken Uchino from The Cleveland Clinic says minutes matter when it comes to treating a stroke.

“The earlier the blood flow is restored, the smaller the effects of the stroke. So, early treatment is important and that’s why we encourage, even with perhaps minor symptoms, that may worsen, to arrive at the emergency department as soon as possible.”

It’s vitally important to call 911 if you believe you or a loved one is having a stroke.

The common symptoms include sudden weakness on one side of your body, changes in speech or vision and difficulty with balance or walking.