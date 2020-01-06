Len Rome’s Local Health: Have you had a mastectomy?

The Ohio State researchers hope their study will encourage more hospitals to offer partial breast radiation

Breast cancer patients face hard decisions about treatments, but a new option may help make that decision a little easier, if the disease is in it’s early stage.

This option may allow patients to have surgery to conserve their breast tissue and keep the follow-up treatments less intense.

Doctors at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center suggest a lumpectomy followed by targeted radiation treatments.

Dr. Julia White:

“It really facilitates more women having access to good radiation so that if they want to preserve their breast, they’re able to.”

While partial breast radiation is not an option for every patient, it does gives more women a less intense, yet effective choice when deciding if a lumpectomy is right for them.

Some women might say let’s do a mastectomy out of fear, but offering more choices that can be just as successful in getting rid of the cancer can make their decisions easier.