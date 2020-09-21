Len Rome’s Local Health: Have you gotten your flu shot?

The flu and coronavirus together could put a real strain on the nation's health care system

(WYTV) – You know the flu is coming but the vaccine for it is available right now. Doctors say it’s more important than ever that you get protection.

Of course, the coronavirus is still around.

Dr. Susan Rehm, with The Cleveland Clinic, says if the flu and COVID-19 surge at the same time, it could put a real strain on the nation’s health care system.

“We anticipate that there will be some people coming up who have both COVID-19 and influenza at the same time, which would be very devastating, obviously, and increase the risk of death from one or both of them. So anything we can do to prevent influenza and to prevent COVID, of course, we want to do.”

The flu and coronavirus together could make personal protective equipment hard to find, so we should do everything we can to prevent both diseases.

In addition to a flu vaccine, do all the things we’ve already been doing to try to fight the coronavirus. Social distancing, masks and hand washing will also help reduce the spread of the flu, since they’re both respiratory diseases.