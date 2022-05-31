(WYTV)- What are you feeling, deep down in your gut this morning?

If you want a healthy summer, you may want to start by improving your gut health.

What your gut does may not be obvious but it can impact your immune system and affect your ability to manage your weight. Improving your gut health isn’t something that takes years. In fact, you may start to see some benefits in just a couple of weeks.

“Gut health is really important. I think people for many years didn’t really pay attention to it, but now we’re seeing the gut as perhaps the second brain. And it’s so important because the studies that we have in the past ten years really do indicate that our gut health plays a huge role in our overall health,” said Kristin Kirkpatrick of the Cleveland Clinic.

Some common symptoms of gut problems may include digestive issues, changes in your bowel habits, difficulty gaining or losing weight, and having trouble managing chronic conditions. Make sure you’re including different colors in your diet and try many different fruits and vegetables.

It’s also important to get enough fiber and you might consider taking a probiotic supplement.