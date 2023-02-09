(WYTV) — What’s your gut feeling about your gut? New research from the Cleveland Clinic shows a link between gut health and our risk for developing different diseases, such as heart failure.

Heart failure is when the heart can’t pump enough blood, and now doctors have found what they call a certain microbiome or a microbe in our intestinal system that can produce a compound leading to heart failure.

So? Eat as healthy as possible.

“The concept of having more vegetables in one’s diet and eating less red meat or animal source products seems to be a recurring theme,” says Dr. Stanley Hazen, a cardiologist with the Cleveland Clinic. “Even though we aren’t searching for that in our research, it keeps popping up, when we’re really looking for what are the compounds in blood that track with the future development of disease.”

Roughly 6 million American adults have heart failure. It also continues to be one of the leading causes of death and hospital admissions — both in this country and around the world.