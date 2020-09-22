Len Rome’s Local Health: Getting tired of coronavirus safety measures?

Over time, as we adjust to a threat and stress levels drop, it's natural to let our guard down -- but you can't let that happen with this virus

(WYTV) – Wear that mask, keep your distance and wash your hands. Getting tired of all this? When will this go away?

As the coronavirus pandemic goes on and on, it can be difficult to maintain safe habits that confine you.

We need a change-up. Maybe we can find new actions or activities to help us get back on track.

“Finding a new mask, something that excites you, a new social distancing activity. Finding something novel and new is a way we excite our brains, and it’s a way we can overcome fatigue,” said Scott Bea, a psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic.

We have to find it within ourselves to make sure COVID-19 safety measures don’t slip.

Over time, as we adjust to a threat and stress levels drop, it’s natural to let our guard down — but you can’t let that happen with this virus.

Wearing a mask, social distancing and good hand hygiene will be an important part of daily life until there’s an effective treatment or vaccine for the virus, and that could be a while.